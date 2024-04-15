Dr. Peck Legacy Hosts Gala and Art Auction to Raise Funds for Peck Bronze Memorial
Master Sculptor Benjamin Victor with Carol Peck-Hill viewing the Dr. Peck Bronze Memorial final clay stage in studio.
The legacy of Dr. Peck continues to live on through the efforts of the Dr. Peck Legacy organization.
It has been an honor working on this memorial honoring the legacy of such a great art instructor!”BOISE, ID, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boise, Idaho - The legacy of Dr. Peck continues to live on through the efforts of the Dr. Peck Legacy organization. On Saturday, April 20th, the organization will be hosting a Gala and Art Auction at the showroom of world-renowned sculptor Benjamin Victor. The event will take place at 10619 West Victory Road in Boise, Idaho and will feature a silent auction to begin fundraising for the completion of the Peck Bronze Memorial.
— Benjamin Victor
The Peck Bronze Memorial is a project that has been in the works for several years. The concept and clay stage have been completed and are now ready for the molding and bronze casting stages. The completion of this memorial will honor the legacy of Dr. Peck, a beloved figure in the art community who dedicated his life to helping others. The memorial will serve as a reminder of his contributions and impact on the lives of many.
The Gala and Art Auction will not only raise funds for the completion of the Peck Bronze Memorial, but it will also be a celebration of Dr. Peck's art, life and legacy. The event will feature a variety of artwork from former students and also including a piece from Benjamin Victor himself. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on these unique art pieces and support a meaningful cause.
The Dr. Peck Legacy organization invites the community to join them in this special event. The Gala and Art Auction will be a night to remember, filled with art, music, and a sense of community. Tickets are available for purchase on the organization's website and all proceeds will go towards the completion of the Peck Bronze Memorial. Let us come together to honor the legacy of lifelong art instructor and gifted artist Dr. Louis Peck and continue his mission of making a positive impact for art in the world.
For more information about the Gala and Art Auction, please visit the Dr. Peck Legacy website or contact the organization directly. Together, we can make a difference and keep the art legacy of Idaho native Dr. Peck alive in Boise, Idaho.
Dr. Peck Legacy, Inc. is a charitable non-profit located at 1718 N. 30th Street in Boise, Idaho. It is not supported by Boise State University.
James Walker
Dr. Peck Legacy, Inc.
+1 208-559-0544
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook