Former students of Louis Peck Support an Art Auction and Gala Celebration at Benjamin Victor Showroom in Boise, Idaho
Former art students of renowned artist and educator, Louis Peck, featured in upcoming art auction and gala celebration at the new Benjamin Victor Showroom.
I had to stop inviting former students very quickly as we reached our limit right away. Everyone wanted to help!”BOISE, IDAHO, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of former art students of renowned artist and educator, Louis Peck, have come together to support an upcoming art auction and gala celebration at the new Benjamin Victor Showroom located at 10619 West Victory Road in Boise. The event, which will feature the works of 7 art students and one faculty emeritus, aims to raise funds for the completion of a bronze memorial to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Peck. The show and auction will showcase over 50 years of art production, making it a must-attend event for art enthusiasts and supporters of the arts.
The art auction and gala celebration will take place on Saturday, Aril 20th from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM at the newly opened Benjamin Victor Showroom. The event will feature a diverse collection of artwork, including paintings, a Ben Victor sculpture, and watercolor, acrylic, oil and mixed media paintings all created by former students of Dr. Peck. Also featured will be a group of 5 original Peck watercolors. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on these unique and one-of-a-kind pieces, with proceeds going towards the completion of the bronze memorial.
Dr. Peck, who passed away in 2005, was a beloved artist and educator who dedicated over 50 years of his life to teaching and inspiring young artists. His former students remember him as a mentor and a friend, and they are honored to come together to support the completion of a bronze memorial in his honor. The memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to Dr. Peck's contributions to the art world and his impact on the lives of his students.
The event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased for $50 each. In addition to the art auction, the gala celebration will also feature Louis Peck's favorite music, a dessert bar, and special guest speakers. This event is not only a celebration of art but also a celebration of the life and legacy of a remarkable artist and educator. Don't miss this opportunity to support the completion of the bronze memorial and honor the memory of Dr. Louis Peck.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the gala website or contact the event organizers at drpecklegacy@gmail.com. Join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Peck and supporting the arts in our community.
Dr. Peck Legacy, Inc. is a charitable non profit located at 1718 N 30th in Boise Idaho. They are not supported by Boise State University.
