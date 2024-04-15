EXPLORING FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS IN MIC LOWTHER'S SEVENTEEN PARCELS
Mic Lowther emphasizes the power and importance of family relationships as they go about their individual day-to-day journeys.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Mic Lowther's "Seventeen Parcels," characters go on an exciting adventure and learn the value of working together while facing difficulties. In the same way, readers are reminded of how essential teamwork connections are.
Billionaire Xander Moorhouse leaves his three grown children a huge fortune, but there's a catch: the fortune, and information about it, is hidden in 17 different parcels all over the country. Austin Somerfeld, a package delivery driver who is able to keep secrets, is hired by Moorhouse's lawyer to help carry out this complicated plan. Somerfeld carefully conceals the parcels in different states over 18 months, following strict rules and getting paid well for his work.
Eleven years later he’s on the road again, this time assisting the reluctant heirs in their quest to find them. What unfolds is a road trip-treasure hunt filled with obstacles and challenges that will leave readers as puzzled and intrigued as the heirs themselves when Xander's true intentions are finally revealed.
Readers have praised "Seventeen Parcels" for its flawless writing, rich premise, and perfect execution. Manik Chaturmutha raves, "Mic Lowther successfully captures their multifaceted emotions. His writing style skillfully captures scenes and dialogues, with appealing chapter headings that contribute to the overall appeal of the book."
Catch “Seventeen Parcels” at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 20th and 21st, 2024, at the University of Southern California campus. Visit the Olympus Story House booth #25 at the Cardinal Zone to find great reads! Learn more by visiting www.miclowther.com.
