BlackHawk Data Unveils Private Cellular Network Solutions
This comprehensive private 5G solution represents a significant advancement in wireless connectivity.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackHawk Data, a leading woman-owned IT solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Private Cellular Network Solutions, featuring Private 5G. This groundbreaking offering represents a significant advancement in wireless connectivity, tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries including healthcare, education, transportation, logistics, and more.
Founded in 2018 by industry veterans Maryann Pagano and Jason Caparoso, BlackHawk Data has consistently beaten the odds in a competitive market, driven by a commitment to high-touch service and customer-centric solutions. Today, the company takes a bold step forward in addressing the evolving demands for more robust, secure, and efficient connectivity solutions in challenging environments.
Innovative Features and Broad Applicability
BlackHawk Dataʼs Private Cellular Network Solutions is a mobile Private 5G solution offering secure, agile, and reliable connectivity, especially suited for vast or challenging environments where traditional Wi-Fi is impractical. The solution boasts enhanced data handling capabilities, flexible wireless connectivity, and advanced security features. It offers the benefits of traditional 5G with a swift and scalable network infrastructure exclusively managed by Blackhawk Data. This turnkey solution ensures better coverage, seamless roaming capabilities, and straightforward deployment.
Real-World Impact Across Industries
The private cellular network has changed how industries operate and how physical security is deployed. The PCN enhances the safety of students, travelers, and everyday citizens. With the capability to deploy security devices anywhere quickly and efficiently, allowing cameras, sensors, call/panic button devices throughout campuses in education, aviation, municipalities, public parks, and subway/rail stations. In logistics and transportation, connected workers, trucks, cranes, and materials allow for instant location, unsurpassed communication performance, and reliability from the warehouse to the shipping terminal. Optimal network coverage in every inch eliminates drops, dead spots, and loss of productivity. In cities and towns, it provides security in the parks, internet access, smart meters, and direct access to communication with first responders.
PCN Neutral Host
The Blackhawk PCN solution enables users to access the public cellular network via the same public radio network. It enhances indoor cell service in densely populated, older buildings often constructed with materials that limit public cellular service. It also improves safety for students, staff, commuters, and visitors by enabling the ability to call 911 and allowing first responders to locate people within a building instantly during an emergency. Additionally, it provides cost efficiencies by offering public cellular coverage without the need to install complex distributed antenna systems throughout multiple campus buildings.
Commitment to Customer Success and Technical Excellence
BlackHawk Data is renowned for its empathetic approach to client relationships, focusing on resolving technological barriers to help clients achieve their goals. The launch of Private Cellular Network Solutions further reinforces their commitment to delivering innovative, practical technology solutions that make a real difference. This initiative is part of the companyʼs broader mission to design, deliver, and manage technology in a way that truly supports their clientsʼ needs.
As BlackHawk Data continues to expand its reach both nationally and internationally, this new offering in Private Cellular Networks positions the company as a visionary leader in the IT industry, ready to tackle the toughest technology challenges with creative problem-solving and execution.
About BlackHawk Data
BlackHawk Data is a New York City-based managed services provider dedicated to diversity and inclusion. CEO Maryann Pagano co-founded BlackHawk Data because she wanted to create a space in IT where women are welcome. In previous positions, Maryann felt that as a woman in technology, she was not given the same opportunities as her male peers. BlackHawk Data is committed to helping everyone pursue their IT goals, practicing inclusion in their own office, and working hard to partner with vendors who share this commitment to diversity. BlackHawk Dataʼs goal is to empower other diverse businesses and leaders by helping them develop the skills they need to operate, sustain and grow their businesses successfully.
Maryann Pagano
BlackHawk Data
+1 877-456-4295
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube