Reconstruction Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 12 in Edmunds County

BOWDLE, S.D. – On Monday, April 22, 2024, asphalt concrete paving work is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 12 from Bowdle to Roscoe. The contractor will set signs and cold mill asphalt concrete. Paving will begin Monday, April 22, 2024.

The asphalt paving and cold milling of asphalt concrete operations will reduce traffic to one lane. Traffic is being controlled with flaggers at the paving and milling closure. Reduced speeds can be expected around paving equipment in the work zones.

The primary contractor for this $5.3 million construction project is Anderson Western, Inc., of Bismarck, ND. The expected completion date for the asphalt concrete paving is Friday, June 14, 2024, with an overall project completion date of Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

