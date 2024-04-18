Lucky Bears Pre-Launches New Board Game in Time for National Park Week
Mother and Daughter Team Annabelle and Stacy Tornio Share Their Love of National Parks with Lucky Bears
Lucky Bears' pre-launch through Kickstarter will go live just in time for National Park Week. It is a board game that explores the landscapes and beauty of America's national parks. The game is the brainchild of mother-daughter duo Annabelle and Stacy Tornio. Perfectly timed for National Park Week, running from April 20th to 28th, 2024, Lucky Bears offers an exciting, educational, and enjoyable experience for all ages.
Designed for simplicity and quick play, Lucky Bears makes it easy for anyone to start exploring national parks in just a minute or two, with each game lasting about 15 minutes. The game features 64 tokens, each representing a different U.S. national park. To win, players want to be the first to put their park tokens in order. They need to be strategic though, as Lucky Bears, Hungry Bears, and the Sneaky Bear introduce fun and unpredictable twists that can change the course of the game.
The inspiration for Lucky Bears stemmed from Annabelle's senior year apprenticeship program, where her passion for creating and her lifelong love for national parks converged.The game represents her passion for creating and her love for the national parks, which her mom has been taking her to since she was a little girl. "I love that we have these public lands, and more people should know about them,” Annabelle says. “I’ve played this game with 8-year-olds, 18-year-olds, and 80-year-olds, and it’s been amazing to see how it brings people together.”
Stacy has a background in board games and publishing, and she’s the author of multiple books, including three on the national parks. She collaborated closely with Annabelle to bring Lucky Bears to life. Their shared vision was to create a game that is both easy and strategic to play while celebrating the public lands of America’s national parks.
As Annabelle and Stacy prepare for the game’s launch on Kickstarter, they invite board game lovers and nature enthusiasts to sign up for the pre-launch.
For updates on the Kickstarter campaign and to learn more about Lucky Bears, visit www.nationalparksboardgame.com.
