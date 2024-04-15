KRISTINA AHLNAS OFFERS A GLIMPSE OF THE ALASKAN WILDERNESS IN HER BOOK, “KRISTINA’S CACHE”
Experience the Alaskan life with Kristina Ahlnas as she shares her extraordinary adventures and motivations in her memoir.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Kristina's Cache: A Memoir of Adventure and Survival in Alaska," Kristina Ahlnas, a Finnish oceanographer turned Alaskan adventurer, invites readers to experience her remarkable adventure. Fueled by Ahlnas' sense of adventure, the book tells the story of her unusual journey, which is full of surprises, challenges, and times of awe.
The adventure begins when Ahlnas stumbles upon an ad for affordable property in Alaska, a place she knows from her ski tours. From there, readers are taken on a journey through the rugged Alaskan wilderness, where survival and adaptation become the game's name. Witnessing UFOs in Alaska and the hard work she put into building her log cabin show how strong people can be in Alaska's harsh conditions.
"Kristina's Cache" offers a fresh and engaging perspective on life in the untamed wilderness of Alaska, providing readers with a front-row seat to the author's transformative journey from a $220-a-month renter to a self-sufficient Alaskan. Ahlnas' 8 by 8-foot practice cabin, known as "the cache," and her eventual log cabin symbolize her dreams.
In a recent chat with Emmy-winning author and host Kate Delaney on America Tonight, Kristina Ahlnas opened up about her extraordinary adventures, what drives her, and the stories that inspired her captivating memoir. You can catch the entire conversation on SoundCloud as a podcast or on YouTube as a video, offering an in-depth peek into Kristina's incredible journey.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to delve into the pages of "Kristina's Cache: A Memoir of Adventure and Survival in Alaska." Grab a copy of this book at the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books on April 20th and 21st, 2024, hosted at the University of Southern California campus. Visit the Olympus Story House booth #25 in the Cardinal Zone to find this captivating book and others!
