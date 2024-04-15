MPD Searching for NE Shooting Suspect’s Vehicle

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District are searching for the suspect vehicle involved in a shooting in Northeast.

On April 13, 2024, at approximately 1:14 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Raum Street, Northeast for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24055183

###