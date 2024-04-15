Submit Release
Man Arrested for an Armed Assault in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announced a man has been arrested for an armed assault in Northwest.

On Sunday, April 14, 2024, at approximately 9:22 p.m., the victim walked out of an establishment in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspect threw a bottle at the victim and blocked the victim’s path. The suspect then produced a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The victim was able to flee and flagged down an officer. The suspect was apprehended. The victim was not injured.

27-year-old Jaime Ayala, of Northeast, DC. was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 24056171

###

