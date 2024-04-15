Boca Raton Championship Wrestling celebrates two years and 10 sold out shows with BRCW's March Madhouse - March 17, 2024
Please join us at our next show, School's Out, on May 19, 2024”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton Championship Wrestling celebrates two years and 10 sold out shows with BRCW's March Madhouse on March 17, 2024.
— Neil The Heel
BRCW returned to the VIP Ballroom at 2200 Yamato Road and the show was a huge success.
The opening match was Bull James in a stunning defeat over BRCW "Hero" Jayden Jenkins. Jayden became know to the owners of BRCW through wrestling correspondent Ray Meltzer back in January at BRCW Cruisin' for a Bruisin'. Ray bestowed the Hero moniker on Jayden Jenkins setting up this match, unfortunately Jenkins rejected this tribute and was pulverized again and again as the crowd erupted with chants of Bull! Bull! Bull! We do not expect to see Jayden Jenkins again in the ring, as his true wrestling persona Elliott Qrow seeks revenge on Ray, Bull and the BRCW Chairman Matthew Maschler at a future date.
Former BRCW Heavyweight Champion Lakay took on Noah Kekoa in what many said was the match of the night. The BRCW crowd was solidly behind the former Champ while the boos and hisses aimed at "The Finest" Noak Kekoa where deafening.
Boca Raton Championship Wrestling Tag Team Champions, Sean Maluta and Jaka, The Island Kings, faced down former WWE Superstars, The Bollywood Boys. The Island Kings retained their titles due to outside interference. Overall this match was superb.
In an epic clash of titans, the vampire warrior Gangrel faced off against the towering 7-foot giant Jack Talos in a battle that left fans on the edge of their seats.
Gangrel, known for his supernatural charisma and relentless fighting style, brought years of experience and a fierce determination to dominate his opponents. His unique blend of agility, strength, and dark mystique has made him a fan favorite and a force to be reckoned with in the wrestling world. On the other side of the ring stood Jack Talos, a behemoth of a man standing at an imposing 7 feet tall. Talos's sheer size and raw power have earned him a reputation as one of the most intimidating competitors in the sport. With a no-nonsense approach and a devastating arsenal of moves, Talos is a formidable challenger for any opponent. Due to outside interference by Frank The Clown which backfired against Jack Talos, Gangrel easily emerged victorious.
One of the darker matches of the evening saw Alan S2S Martinez face punishment from The Judge, EJ Nduka. And on the brighter side, Future Legend Kerry Morton defeated BRCW fan favorite Cha Cha Charlie.
Boca Raton Championship Wrestling Women's Champion, MJ Jenkins, who has held the championship for an impressive 18 months, defeated Leva Bates. Leva, also known as Blue Pants, appeared in one of her favorite costumes, straight out of Dragon Ball Z. After an impressive match, MJ Jenkins emerged with her championship intact.
Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze and Renee Michelle had a dynamic showdown in a Mixed Tag Team Match against South American Superstars Ariel Levy and Roma. Roma, known for her lightning-fast strikes and technical prowess, joined forces with the high-flying sensation Ariel Levy, creating a partnership that blends speed, agility, and precision.
Together, they formed a tag team that is as versatile as it is formidable, capable of outmaneuvering and outsmarting their opponents at every turn. However, they where no match for Tyler Breeze and his student Renee Michelle, a duo that embodied strength, resilience, and just plain being gorgeous. Breeze's hard-hitting, no-nonsense approach to the ring, complemented by Renee Michelle's combination of power moves and strategic prowess, allowed the duo to emerge victorious.
Matthew H Maschler
Boca Raton Championship Wrestling
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok