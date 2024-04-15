Ruby Nicole Brackenbury: ‘A beaming ray of sunshine’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

It is with heavy hearts we sadly announce that Ruby Nicole Brackenbury unexpectedly passed away at the young age of 31. She had her best friend Shaggy her dog by her side.

Ruby was a beaming ray of sunshine and she was very loved by all who knew her and everyone she met. Some of you may recognize her from Fortuna always walking with Shaggy. They were a team Ruby Doo and Shaggy! She was artistic, fun, loving, kind, and absolutely hilarious. She could always make you laugh. Even when you didn’t feel like it. She had a soft spot for animals and children. She was the kind of person that would do anything for the people she cared about. She was fierce and not to be messed with. She was the kind of person that you wanted in your corner. She hated injustice and liked to see people to always be treated kindly know matter what. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She had a special way of making you feel heard and loved when you needed it the most. We cannot say enough good things about her.

We weren’t ready or prepared to lose her. She was so special to us and she will be sorely missed by her loving family, friends, and Shaggy her little dog. Shaggy went with her best friend Taylor Grimes and is getting lots of love during this difficult time. Thank you Taylor for all that you have done and are still doing for Ruby. She loved and cared for you very much. She was lucky to have you. And thank you to all her true friends. You know who you are Ruby loved you all.

The world is dimmer without her here in it. But we all know that she wouldn’t want us to be sad because that’s who she was. The sun will shine again and the flowers and grass will grow. Take comfort everytime you see a rainbow, dragonfly, butterfly, or bird. It’s Ruby letting us know that she’s still here to comfort you whenever you need it the most. Rest in peace beautiful woman. Until we meet again. RIP Ruby we love you.

She is survived by her mother Susan Dorsey husband Grant Dorsey, Sisters: Jessica Simpson husband Matt Simpson, Lindsey Mallo husband Dana Mallo their daughter Hailey Mallo, Ashley Fraser Benson husband Brett Benson, and sister Jillian Ray and her brother John Brackenbury Jr. She is preceded in death by her father John Brackenbury.

We will have a celebration of life at a later date. Please respect our privacy as we mourn.