Lovell Government Services Awarded New Patient Monitoring and Capital Equipment ECAT Contract
This contract will enable Lovell to provide federal agencies with a wider range of products and services.
We look forward to working with federal agencies to provide the best possible goods and services through the PMCE ECAT system.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services (Lovell), a leading provider of medical supplies to the United States government, continues to grow and diversify through new government contract vehicles. Lovell announced today that they have been awarded a contract on the Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA) Electronic Catalog (ECAT) for Patient Monitoring and Capital Equipment (PMCE). This development widens the scope of Lovell’s offerings to government customers from medical and pharmaceutical consumables to capital equipment and patient monitoring systems for healthcare settings.
— Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services
The DLA’s PMCE ECAT contract is a source for medical equipment that has been pre-vetted by the DLA to federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration and the Military Health System. Government customers purchase over one billion dollars in products off the ECAT annually. With ECAT, government customers can be confident they are ordering vetted products at the best price. Lovell’s 5-year contract term also includes an additional 5-year extension option.
“The PMCE Contract award is a huge advancement for Lovell, just as our VA FSS, Med-Surg ECAT, and DAPA contracts were,” said CEO, Chris Lovell. “I'd like to thank the Defense Logistics ECAT contracting team for working with us as one of their trusted suppliers. This contract will allow us to expand our reach to federal agencies. We look forward to working with federal agencies to provide the best possible goods and services through the PMCE ECAT system.”
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
