Florida State Senator Bobby Powell Officially Tenders Resignation Effective November 4th, 2024
Serving as Senator has been a tremendous honor and a significant part of my life for nearly 8 years.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Sen. Bobby Powell (D-West Palm Beach) has submitted his resignation to Governor Ron DeSantis, effective November 4th, 2024. This was a necessary step for Sen. Powell to take as he has opened a campaign account to run for Palm Beach County Commission District 7. The resignation is irrevocable.
— State Sen. Bobby Powell (D-West Palm Beach)
“Serving as Senator has been a tremendous honor and a significant part of my life for nearly 8 years,” said Sen. Powell. “It is my intent to prevent any gaps in coverage or representation in this district, while pursuing the County Commission and filing my resignation now allows the Governor time to set a special election to coincide with the upcoming primary and general elections.”
Sen. Powell’s campaign account shows over $170,000 raised to date for his County Commission run. These funds will play a critical role in communicating with voters and amplifying Sen. Powell's message of unity, progress, and transparent leadership.
Sen. Powell was elected to a third term to the Senate in November 2022 by defeating Republican Eric Anker with 55.7% of the vote. His decision to file his resign-to-run paperwork before the end of his term in 2026 means that it is very likely that his Senate seat will be up for election during the 2024 election cycle.
Once the resignation is accepted by the Governor, it is anticipated that the Governor will consult with the Secretary of State to set a special election date pursuant to Sec. 100.141(1) of the Florida Statutes. If the past is any indication, it is likely that the election will be set during the state-wide August primary and November general election as has been done previously.
“I believe that a life of service is a life that counts, and I am committed to continue serving the constituents of District 24 through November 4th while tirelessly advocating for policies that enhance the quality of life for residents in Palm Beach County while pursuing the County Commission seat,” said Sen. Powell.
To support Sen. Bobby Powell's campaign for Palm Beach County Commission, District 7, please visit www.VoteBobbyPowell.com.
