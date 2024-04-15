RENOWNED FILMMAKER GENE POPE BRINGS ROMANCE BACK TO THE BIG SCREEN

“Queen of Knives” Star Kicks Off Series of Screenings in Denver, Traverses U.S. Screenings Followed by In-Person Fireside Chats

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the digital age's dominance, independent filmmaker Gene Pope and star of QUEEN OF KNIVES will embark on a mission to revive the cinematic experience by premiering his latest romantic comedy by visiting select theaters nationwide before its limited theatrical release on May 10, 2024. Beginning in Denver on April 23 at Harkins Northfield Theater, Pope will crisscross the country, stopping at theaters in select major markets, including Phoenix, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and New York City. With a steadfast commitment to authenticity and a profound love for storytelling, Pope seeks to enchant audiences with his heartfelt narrative and dedication to the art of filmmaking.

QUEEN OF KNIVES follows the Benetto family, which is scattered to the winds in Brooklyn, NY. There’s no predicting where they will end up. Relationships keep shifting. Generations keep trying to adapt to a new world. Risky behavior is the norm. Eventually, their paths all lead back to a fateful dinner at their former home, with surprise visitors and lots of unintended consequences. Where secrets are revealed, and a final page is turned. The biggest question is: Who exactly are the adults here? A mix of sharp and witty dialogue, comedy, and drama that so many of us can relate to. A story that sucks you in, and you're glad for it.

QUEEN OF KNIVES was written by Lindsay Joy, based on a story by Gene Pope, and directed by Jon Delgado. QUEEN OF KNIVES was produced by Gene Pope, Jenn Gomez, and Joseph Stephans and features an ensemble cast that includes Gene Pope (‘Frank’), Mel Harris (‘Kathy’), Roxi Pope (‘Kaitlin’), Emily Bennet (‘Sadie’), Alexandra Renzo (‘Autumn’), Justin Sams (‘Sebastian’), Tara Westwood (‘Joanne’), Barbara Tirrell (‘Masha’), Neptune (‘Braden’), Robert Costanzo (‘Sal’), Jay Russell (‘David’), Carmen Lobue (‘Mattie’), Mollie Anne Lloyd (‘Eliza’), Arthur Langly (‘Jay’), Zebedee Row (‘Jackson’), Robert Anthony Jones (‘Fred’), Stephanie Rocio (‘Paula’), and Christopher Laing (‘Trinidad’).

Pope's journey mirrors those of legendary filmmakers who defied the odds to leave an indelible mark on the industry.

Similar to trailblazers like Nia Vardalos, who crafted her breakout hit "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" out of necessity, Pope understands the importance of carving out his own path in the realm of cinema. His resilience and creative vision have propelled him forward, culminating in the creation of his latest cinematic gem.

Drawing inspiration from the trials and triumphs of icons such as Spike Lee, Lena Dunham, Robert Rodriguez, Ed Burns, Quentin Tarantino, Kevin Smith, and Ava DuVernay, Pope has surmounted numerous obstacles in his quest to bring his vision to life. From securing funding to navigating the intricacies of independent filmmaking, Pope has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his craft.

As a native New Yorker, Pope's work is imbued with the city's vibrant energy and rich cultural tapestry. Through his storytelling, he offers a poignant reflection of the human experience, delving into themes of love, identity, acceptance, and connection. His latest endeavor promises to captivate audiences with its wit, charm, and heartfelt emotion, reigniting the timeless allure of the silver screen.

"I believe in cinema's power to transport audiences and evoke genuine emotion," said Pope. "By returning to the traditional theater experience, we can rekindle that sense of wonder and excitement that initially drew us to the movies. My commitment to wanting to connect directly with audiences in person makes me feel like we are part of one big community of film lovers across the country.”

With QUEEN OF KNIVES, Pope invites audiences to rediscover the joy of communal viewing and celebrate the art of storytelling in its purest form. As a true visionary in the realm of independent filmmaking, he continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide with his distinct voice and compelling narratives.

For more information about Gene Pope and his latest film, please visit https://www.queenofknivesthefilm.com/.

