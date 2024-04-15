DORIS HOWE’S GUIDE TO A JOYFUL ADOPTION PROCESS
Doris Howe shares encouraging stories about adoption.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unplanned pregnancies often pose challenges for young, single, and unmarried women. In "Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle" by Doris Howe, the author highlights how adoptive couples not only welcome a baby into their loving home but also embrace the birth mother, forging beautiful bonds. Howe's book serves as a guiding light through the adoption journey, infusing it with faith and happiness, showcasing the belief that all things are possible with the presence of God.
Drawing on her personal experiences as both an adoptive mother and a caseworker at Loving Alternative Adoption Agency, a faith-based organization, Howe shares uplifting tales of couples finding joy through adoption. She underscores the role of faith and prayer, illustrating how God's plan unfolds miraculously. Through her compassionate lens, Howe prioritizes the well-being of the child above all.
Grab a copy of “Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle” on Barnes & Noble, and other leading online bookstores.
Exciting news! "Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle" will be featured at the upcoming LA TIMES Festival of Books on April 20th and 21st, 2024, held at the University of Southern California campus. Stop by booth #25 at the Cardinal Zone, in the Olympus Story House, to explore this captivating book and others!
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+ +1 818-809-0723
email us here