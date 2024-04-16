Proven Media to Gather Experts in Cannabis Journalism for “Meet the Cannabis Press” Panel At Lucky Leaf Expo on April 26
Proven Media is a national marketing communication and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly traded cannabis companies. The firm recently celebrated it's 10-year anniversary serving the cannabis industry.
The leading cannabis marketing communication firm will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to ask questions and learn from cannabis journalism experts.
Our panels provide a unique and valuable opportunity for cannabis professionals to connect with some of the best media professionals covering our industry.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, a leading cannabis marketing communication and public relations firm, today announced that their team will bring their distinguished “Meet the Cannabis Press” panel to Lucky Leaf Expo in Minnesota on April 26th, 2024, at 2:05 p.m.
— Kim Prince, Proven Media CEO and founder
The panel will be moderated by Proven Media CEO and founder, Kim Prince, and the firm’s vice president, Sadie Thompson. The lineup of expert cannabis journalists and editors includes Kate Lavin, MJBizDaily; Rachelle Gordon, GreenState; Charles Warner, Cannabis & Tech Today; and Peter Callaghan, MinnPost.
The Lucky Leaf Expo Minneapolis takes place April 26th-27th at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The two-day event will utilize two rooms for speakers and panelists as well as a full showroom of exhibitors. The expo will cover science, health and wellness, cultivation, business strategies, legal, branding, start-ups, growth, policy reform, and more.
Proven Media’s upcoming panel follows a successful virtual event in collaboration with the Cannabis Marketing Association at the end of 2023, which featured accomplished journalists and editors from Cannabis Business Times, Forbes, MG Magazine, Benzinga, Marijuana Venture, and Cannabis & Tech Today.
“Our panels provide a unique and valuable opportunity for cannabis professionals to connect with some of the best media professionals covering our industry,” said Prince. “We have a proven track record of success with these events because attendees leave with actionable insights to get more coverage for their brand. We can’t wait to bring this opportunity to the Lucky Leaf Expo.”
Established in 2009 and Proven Media has been named one of the “Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firms” by the NYC Observer, called a “Star Maker” by North Valley Magazine, among other awards. Kim Prince has been named a “2023 Notable Leader in Cannabis” by Green Market Report and one of the “30 Most Powerful Women in Cannabis” by AZ Big Media. Proven Media is known for its strategic planning and investor communications, press relations, media outreach, brand development, and more through representing both private and publicly traded cannabis companies around the world. For information, visit provenmedia.com.
Proven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly traded cannabis companies. Named a Top 5 Most Powerful Cannabis PR Firm by the Observer, and one of the Top PR Companies by the Phoenix Business Journal’s “Book of Lists” among other accolades, the firm specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and conference promotion. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.
