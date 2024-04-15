Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference - Inspirational Tales of Parenting Partnership and Blessings
Missionary and Adoption Caseworker Doris Howe Chronicles Heartwarming Stories of Fathers Impacting FamiliesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doris Howe, a devoted missionary with Youth with A Mission, releases her book, "Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference," offering a collection of true, heartwarming stories that celebrate the positive influence of fathers in the journey of parenting.
As an adoption caseworker with over 24 years of experience at Loving Alternative Adoption Agency in Tyler, Texas, Howe's life's work has been dedicated to ministering to young women facing unplanned pregnancies. Through love, education, and prayer, she aims to support these women and introduce them to the transformative power of Jesus Christ. "Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference" is a testament to the countless families whose lives were touched because fathers actively partnered with mothers in raising their children.
The book, a continuation of Howe's literary exploration into the world of adoption, follows the success of her previous works, "Adoption Joys: They Expected a Miracle" and the family-focused "The Shaws Multiplied." With "Adoption Joys 2," Howe amplifies the voices of fathers who have played pivotal roles in the lives of their children, fostering a sense of love, guidance, and joy within their families.
"Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference" serves not only as a tribute to fathers but also as an encouragement to families navigating the beautiful and challenging journey of adoption. Doris Howe's work stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those seeking to build and nurture loving homes.
This inspiring book will be displayed at the upcoming LA TIMES Festival of Books on April 20th and 21st, 2024, at the University of Southern California campus. Visit the Olympus Story House booth #25 at the Cardinal Zone.
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Marketing Team
Olympus Story House
+1 8188604130
email us here