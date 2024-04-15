Families Impacted By Fentanyl Unite at Congressional Hearing

Facing Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness

The CCP's role in the Fentanyl Crisis

Families impacted by Fentanyl have been on the frontline educating, raising awareness, and preventing drug deaths in their own communities. We will never stop!”
— Jaime Puerta
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, April 16th, at 8:00 a.m., Facing Fentanyl, a grassroots organization dedicated to warning Americans about the dangers of illicit fentanyl, is attending a hearing with families from across the nation to be held by the China Select Committee. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) will host the hearing revealing a new investigation into the Chinese Communist Party's involvement in fueling the fentanyl crisis in the United States.

The bipartisan findings will shed light on the extent of CCP complicity and the motives behind it.

To discuss the investigation, the Select Committee will hear from:

· The Honorable William P. Barr, 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
· Mr. Ray Donovan, former Chief of Operations, Drug Enforcement Agency
· Mr. David Luckey, RAND Corporation﻿

Following the proceedings, families will hold a press conference to address the investigation's outcomes and issues related to the fentanyl crisis, facilitated by Facing Fentanyl, a group dedicated to tackling illicit fentanyl issues and seeking solutions.

FENTANYL A LEADING KILLER IN THE U.S.
Illicit Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Illicit Fentanyl and its analogs are dangerous synthetic opioids with high abuse potential and severe adverse effects, including coma and death.

Fentanyl drug poisonings are a leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC estimates that over 110,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses in 2022. Almost 70% of these deaths were caused by Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

Fentanyl is distributed through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. Fentanyl is added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, making drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous.

Illegally made Fentanyl and its precursors smuggled from China are undetectable by taste, smell, or sight. It is available on the drug market in different forms, including liquid and powder. It is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine and made into fake pills that resemble other prescription opioids. Powdered Fentanyl looks just like many other drugs. Fentanyl-laced drugs are deadly, and many people may be unaware that their drugs contain Fentanyl.

In today's drug market, it is of the utmost importance to assume that any drug not prescribed to you by a doctor and not purchased at a legitimate U. S. pharmacy contains Fentanyl.

"Families impacted by Fentanyl have been on the frontline educating, raising awareness, and preventing drug deaths in their own communities. We will never stop! " said Jaime Puerta, co-chair of Facing Fentanyl.

Dead On Arrival

About

NATIONAL FENTANYL PREVENTION AND AWARENESS DAY™ AUGUST 21 National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day™ is established in remembrance of the loved ones who lost their lives due to illicit fentanyl poisoning and to acknowledge the devastation this drug has brought to hundreds of thousands of affected family members and friends. This coordinated day of response is for fentanyl awareness organizations and affected families to come together sharing their lived experiences as part of a whole group warning and informing our youth, the public, and the unsuspecting. This day will be observed on August 21.

https://facingfentanylnow.org/

