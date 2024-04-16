Prominent Activist Amanda Knox Partners with 365 Foundation to Support Incarcerated Women

Amanda Knox has officially joined the team at 365 Foundation Inc. as the head of the Crossing Fences Advisory Board.

Amanda Knox brings a unique perspective and passion for advocating for incarcerated women. Her dedication to justice and equality aligns perfectly with our mission at 365 Foundation.”
— Natalie Venezia

LANSDALE, PA, US, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Knox, a well-known advocate for criminal justice reform and women's rights, has officially joined the team at 365 Foundation Inc. as the head of the Crossing Fences Advisory Board. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations in their shared mission to promote social justice and empower women.

"This is an opportunity to create real change in our society," said Natalie Venezia, Executive Director of 365 Foundation Inc. "Amanda Knox brings a unique perspective and passion for advocating for incarcerated women. Her dedication to justice and equality aligns perfectly with our mission at 365 Foundation."

The Crossing Fences initiative focuses on addressing the specific needs of incarcerated women and advocating for fair treatment within the criminal justice system. Through research, advocacy, and community outreach, this program aims to shine a light on the challenges faced by these individuals while working towards meaningful solutions.

"By working together with Amanda Knox and the Crossing Fences Advisory Board, we are taking concrete steps towards creating a more just society," said Venezia. "It is through initiatives like these that we can make a lasting impact on the lives of those marginalized or forgotten."

Amanda Knox's partnership with 365 Foundation Inc. signifies a powerful collaboration between two organizations committed to driving positive change in our communities. Together, they will continue championing social justice issues and empowering women through advocacy efforts that leave lasting impacts.

About 365 Foundation Inc.
Based in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia. The Foundation strives to promote, defend, and empower women in the community through initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity. By leveraging the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations, 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.

For more information about the 365 Foundation's services, please visit https://www.365.foundation Natalie Venezia at natalie@365.foundation.

About

The 365 Foundation is a private non-profit 501(c)(3), grassroots, women-led, community-based organization. It has been established to nurture, promote, defend, and empower women in our community. 365 is dedicated to raising awareness about social justice and diversity through the arts, community service, and partnerships with community organizations. A few of our initiatives include The Miriam Theatre Project; In the Pink Podcast; The Time is Now-Women’s Summit; and the Women’s Monthly Concert & Art Gallery Series.

