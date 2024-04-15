ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group officially commenced

MACAU, April 15 - The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, kicked off today at Galaxy Arena.

Fan Zhendong from China starts his title defense in style with a straight-game victory against Germany’s Benedikt DUDA (11-1, 11-9, 14-12, 11-9). Reigning Women’s champion Chen Meng also made a great start with a 4-0 win (11-4, 11-4, 11-1, 11-4) against Natalia Bajor of Poland.

However, men’s world number one Wang Chuqin could not make his early two-game count (11-9, 11-7) as An Jaehyun from the Korea Republic soared back in the next two games (11-9, 11-8) to secure a memorable draw. Women’s world number one Sun Yingsha withstood the challenge from Zhu Chengzhu from Hong Kong, China to win 4-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-8, 11-3).

Among those scoring victories today were China’s Liang Jingkun, Ma Long, Lin Shidong, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong, Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata, Brazil’s Hugo Calderano, France’s Felix Lebrun, Romania’s Bernadette Szocs and Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz.

Results of the Men’s World Cup of 15 April are as follows:

1 WANG Chuqin (China) vs AN Jaehyun (Korea Republic) 2:2 2 FAN Zhendong (China) vs Benedikt DUDA (Germany) 4:0 3 LIANG Jingkun (China) vs Nicholas LUM (Australia) 4:0 4 MA Long (China) vs Aditya SAREEN (Australia) 4:0 5 LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) vs João GERALDO (Portugal) 3:1 6 LIN Gaoyuan (China) vs Tomislav PUCAR (Croatia) 2:2 7 Felix LEBRUN (France) vs Nicolas BURGOS (Chile) 4:0 8 Hugo Calderano (Brazil) vs Finn LUU (Australia) 4:0 9 JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) vs Mohamed EL-BEIALI (Egypt) 4:0 10 Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) vs Andrej GACINA (Croatia) 3:1 11 QIU Dang (Germany) vs Ahmed SALEH (Egypt) 2:2 12 Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) vs Tiago APOLONIA (Portugal) 4:0 13 LIN Shidong (China) vs Alberto MINO (Ecuador) 4:0 14 Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) vs QUEK Izaac (Singapore) 4:0 15 Marcos FREITAS (Portugal) vs Daniel GONZALEZ (Puerto Rico) 4:0 16 Omar ASSAR (Egypt) vs Noshad ALAMIYAN (Iran) 4:0

Results of the Women’s World Cup of 15 April are as follows:

Group Match Result 1 SUN Yingsha (China) vs ZHU Chengzhu (Hong Kong, China) 4:0 2 WANG Manyu (China) vs Adina DIACONU (Romania) 4:0 3 WANG Yidi (China) vs DOO Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) 3:1 4 CHEN Meng (China) vs Natalia BAJOR (Poland) 4:0 5 SHIN Yubin (Korea Republic) vs ZENG Jian (Singapore) 3:1 6 CHEN Xingtong (China) vs LIU Hsing-Yin (Chinese Taipei) 4:0 7 Mima ITO (Japan) vs Suthasini SAWETTABUT (Thailand) 2:2 8 Hina HAYATA (Japan) vs Sabine WINTER (Germany) 3:1 9 CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs Yousra HELMY (Egypt) 4:0 10 Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) vs Mo ZHANG (Canadá) 3:1 11 Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) vs Mariam ALHODABY (Egypt) 4:0 12 Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) vs FU Yu (Portugal) 3:1 13 JEON Jihee (Korea Republic) vs Jian Fang LAY (Australia) 4:0 14 Miu HIRANO (Japan) vs Jocelyn LAM (New Zealand) 4:0 15 JOO Cheonhui (Korea Republic) vs Sarah HANFFOU (Cameroon) 4:0 16 Nina MITTELHAM (Germany) vs Michelle BROMLEY (Australia) 4:0

Stage 1 matches continue on 16 and 17 April and are divided into two sessions per day, with the first session starting at 9:30 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m. For the knockout matches on 18 and 19 April, the first session will start at 11 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. The semi-finals will be held on 20 April starting at 6 p.m. and the final on 21 April starting at 7:30 p.m.

A host of exciting matches will be played tomorrow including Alexis Lebrun (France) vs Alberto Mino (Ecuador), Simon Gauzy (France) vs Ahmed Saleh (Egypt) and Wong Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China) vs Benedikt Duda (Germany) in the Men’s World Cup, as well as Kuai Man (China) vs Jian Fang Lay (Australia), Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) vs Xiaona Shan (Germany) and Fu Yu (Portugal) vs Hana Goda (Egypt).

Tickets sales have received an overwhelming response, with limited tickets now available at Damai app and mini program, Kong Seng outlets in Macao, MacauTicket.com or directly at the venue Galaxy Arena during the event period.

For the latest updates on the event, please visit the ITTF official website at www.ittf.com, the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.