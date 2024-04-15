U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Brian Fitzpatrick to represent Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has a proven track record as a pragmatic leader who delivers results for the constituents of Pennsylvania’s First Congressional district,” said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the Chamber’s Great Lakes Region. “He understands the issues facing the American business community and is committed to finding pro-growth solutions in Congress. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Rep. Fitzpatrick’s campaign for re-election.”

"I am honored to once again receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Congressman Fitzpatrick. “Since entering Congress, I have made it a mission to deliver common-sense, bipartisan solutions to kitchen-table issues that will help our small businesses flourish, keep good paying jobs in Pennsylvania, and grow our economy. I look forward to continuing working alongside the Chamber to ensure real results and success for our incredible small business community here in Pennsylvania.”

"Congratulations to Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick for earning the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Luke Bernstein, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. “Congressman Fitzpatrick's well-deserved reputation as a pragmatic, bipartisan problem solver makes him an asset to Pennsylvania's job creators in Washington. Moreover, his support for our state's business community as we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic is commendable. We look forward to continuing to work with Congressman Fitzpatrick and our partners at the federal level to enhance competitiveness and growth potential in Pennsylvania and around the nation."