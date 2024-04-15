U.S. Chamber Endorses Rob Bresnahan for Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rob Bresnahan Jr. to represent Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud to endorse Rob Bresnahan Jr. to represent Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District,” said Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs, of the Chamber's Great Lakes Region. “Rob is a born and bred Northeastern Pennsylvanian. Through his experiences in trades such as trucking and electrical contracting, Rob knows the importance of hard work. As a business owner, Rob has created 150 jobs supporting Pennsylvania families and their futures. It is clear Rob understands the significance of economic growth, championing jobs, and promoting fiscal responsibility for businesses to succeed. With Rob in Congress, Northeast Pennsylvania will have a fighter for a stronger economy.”

“I am proud and grateful to receive the endorsement and support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for my campaign,” said Candidate Rob Bresnahan Jr. “I will always support policies that advance economic growth, create jobs and opportunity in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and unleash the American economy.”

"Congratulations to Rob Bresnahan for earning the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Luke Bernstein, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. “As a Hazleton area native myself, I appreciate Rob's firsthand experience as a job creator in NEPA, and his deep understanding of the challenges that employers and employees across Pennsylvania are facing. Pennsylvania will be the key state in determining the balance of power in Washington come November, and we congratulate Rob on getting this significant endorsement."