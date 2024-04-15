U.S. Chamber Endorses Rob Mercuri for Pennsylvania’s Seventeenth Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rob Mercuri to represent Pennsylvania’s Seventeenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud to endorse Rob Mercuri to represent Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District,” said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the Chamber’s Great Lakes Region. “As an Army veteran and small business owner, Rob embodies the hard work, leadership, and experience necessary to find solutions in Washington. As a state Representative, he has a proven track record of fighting for pro-growth policies. We look forward to working with Rob to promote, protect, and defend American free enterprise in Congress.”

“I am proud to earn the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Candidate Rob Mercuri. “As a small business owner myself, I know that our national economy relies on the hard-working men and women employed by enterprising job creators every day. In Congress, I’ll be a champion of responsible capitalism, encouraging pro-growth policies that spur job creation and increase economic value for all of us across our region’s dynamic business landscape.”

“Congratulations to Rob Mercuri for earning the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Luke Bernstein, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. “As a successful small business owner, Rob clearly understands the importance of supporting pro-growth policies that foster opportunity for all. Moreover, his service in the U.S. Army and the state House reflects his commitment to making a positive impact, not only in the Pittsburgh region but for America as a whole.”