Federal IT Modernization is a Strategic Investment, New U.S. Chamber Report Reveals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce today unveiled the report “Maximizing Cost Savings: Unleashing the Value of Federal IT Modernization,” outlining the significant financial and operational advantages of modernizing federal IT systems.

The report explores eight instances from across federal agencies that demonstrate these benefits and provides policy recommendations to advance federal IT modernization efforts.

“The U.S. and the business community stand to benefit immensely from modernized federal government technology,” said Jordan Crenshaw, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber’s Technology Engagement Center (C_TEC). “Federal IT expenditures are a vital and strategic investment, empowering each federal agency to prosper and remain accountable to citizens, while significantly reducing overall costs. This report not only provides tangible evidence of the merits of investing in federal IT modernization, but also underscores the promise these investments hold for the American taxpayer and business community alike.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce are hosting an event today featuring U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) to discuss the report's findings.

Today's report expands on previous research conducted by the U.S. Chamber on government digitization.

The full report is available here.