Experience Nature’s Finest at Godwit Days April 18-21

The Godwit Days Spring Migration Bird Festival invites the community to participate in a variety of engaging activities, workshops and events at the Arcata Community Center on April 18 – 21!

Godwit Days is an annual birding festival held in Arcata to celebrate the Spring migration of

the Marbled Godwit, a migratory shorebird. Godwit Days aims to celebrate the diverse bird

species that migrate through the Pacific Flyway while fostering awareness about the importance

of preserving their habitats. Through guided birding trips, workshops and keynote speakers,

Godwit Days continues to inspire a deeper connection to the natural world and a commitment to

its protection.

Take a look at the activities and offerings at this year’s festival:

Provisions: For the early birds there will be bagels sand coffee courtesy of Los Bagels. Later Familia Café will be offering a delectable selection of breakfast and lunch options on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., accompanied by coffee and beverages available for purchase.

Bird Fair: Explore commercial vendors and informational booths by nonprofit organizations and government agencies, open on Friday from 3 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (some vendors may choose to stay to 7 p.m.) and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Godwit Days Silent Auction: Help Godwit Days create this festival for years to come by bidding on donated items featuring nature or bird-themed treasures from local businesses! The auction runs from Friday at 3 p.m. to Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with item pick-up and payment available on Saturday from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free Opening Reception & Lecture: Enjoy a catered reception on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by a keynote lecture presented by representatives of the Sequoia Park Zoo.

Live Bird on Display: Meet Chillido, a Western Screech Owl and Animal Ambassador to the Sequoia Park Zoo, on Friday, April 19th, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with zoo staff available to answer questions.

Happy Hours Social and Live Music: Unwind with a Happy Hours Social on Saturday evening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., featuring live music by Jen Hajj, before the keynote presentation by Alvaro Jaramillo. Enjoying wine, beer and It’s Alive Kombucha at the cash bar.

Banquet & Keynote Presentation: Indulge in a buffet dinner provided by Cassaro’s Catering on Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., followed by Saturday’s keynote presentation. Meat and vegetarian options are available. Jaramillo’s presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the main hall and tickets are available at the door, online for $10 (before April 17), or included with paid registration. Don’t miss the announcement of the 2023 Bird of the Year Award just prior to the keynote!

2nd Annual Family Nature Crafts “Mega-Palooza”: Engage in free craft activities for children of all ages on Sunday, April 21st, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. This event is drop-in so no reservation is required!

Student Bird Art: Witness the creativity of Humboldt County students at the 21st annual contest, with artwork on display throughout the Community Center. The awards ceremony will be held in the Main Hall on Saturday, April 20 starting at 11 am.

Godwit Merchandise: Take home a piece of Godwit Days with T-shirts featuring artwork by Josh Overington, along with hats and vests available for purchase!

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with nature and fellow enthusiasts at Godwit Days 2024! For more information and to register, visit godwitdays.org.