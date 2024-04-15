420 Smoke Out with Army, Soul Medic and the 7th Street band at the Mateel Community Center

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4 PM with food and drink by the Mateel, and a cannabis themed lounge.

Experience an all ages evening of Music, Community, and Celebration at Mateel Community Center

Join us on Saturday, April 20, (420) from 4 PM to midnight for an unforgettable event at the Mateel Community Center. Enjoy unique vendors, local barbecue, cannabis themed lounge, and live performances by Army & Soulmedic, backed by The 7th Street Band.

Army: Singer-songwriter from the West Indies “Army” brings a refreshing sound inspired by legends like Nat King Cole and Dennis Brown. With support from Dub Rise Records and DSP Music, Army’s future shines bright as he spreads positive messages through his music.

Soulmedic: Described as “The #1 Reggae artist in California” by Rocky Allan Bailey, “Soulmedic” delivers potent reggae and dancehall music rooted in truth and rights. As part of The Lion Camp crew, Soulmedic contributes to the leading force of West Coast reggae music.

7th Street Band: Berkeley’s 7th Street Band, led by drummer Edi Arnold and keyboardist Benjamin Goff, promises an unforgettable performance with their rich musical history and diverse roster of vocalists.

Event Details:

* Date: Saturday, April 20

* Time: 4:00 PM to midnight

* Location: Mateel Community Center, 59 Rusk lane, Redway

* Tickets on sale at the Gate : $25.00, children 12 and under free (must be accompanied by an adult)

* Onsite Activities: Contests with exciting prizes, local BBQ, small plates, and alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

* Doors Open: 4:00 PM. Outdoor lounges and games will be available for early arrivals.

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of Reggae music, community, and cannabis culture. See you there!

Contact: Elena at the MCC office for more information 707-923-3368 or to volunteer to help.

