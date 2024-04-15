3rd Annual Fireman’s Ball with a Humboldt Twist at Benbow Historic Inn May 10th

This is a press release from the Southern Humboldt Chamber Of Commerce:

The Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce (SHCOC) would like to invite you to the 3rd Annual Fireman’s Ball with a Humboldt Twist. The event will be held on Friday, May 10th, at the Benbow Historic Inn. It will be an evening of celebration to support our local volunteer fire departments. The event will feature Chef Cecil’s culinary delights, music, and community spirit.

Tickets can be purchased at the SHCOC office, located at 782 Redwood Dr. in Garberville, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Additionally, tickets are available online through Eventbrite at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/mr4d3jm9.

Last year’s Fireman’s Ball was a great success, raising over $12,000 to support our local volunteer fire departments. The event alone brought in more than $3,000.00, and the Briceland Volunteer Fire Department was announced as the lucky winner of the prize money. Additionally, Tanya and Greg Musgrave donated $9,000 through Julia Morgan Redwood Grove (JMRG), split equally among the other seven volunteer fire departments in attendance, giving each $1,125.00.

“We are thrilled to host the 3rd Annual Fireman’s Ball at the historic Benbow Historic Inn, providing an elegant setting for an evening of community celebration and support,” said Yvonne Hendrix, Executive Director of the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, show our appreciation for the dedication of our local firefighters, and contribute to their continued efforts in keeping our community safe.”

Attendees can look forward to a sumptuous buffet dinner prepared by Chef Cecil, featuring a tantalizing menu:

Mixed Baby Greens Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette

Roasted Red Potatoes

Seasonal Vegetable Blend

Beef Stroganoff with Buttered Noodles

Herb-crusted Chicken Breast

Dinner Rolls with Butter

Tuxedo Cake

The evening will begin with dinner from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, followed by music from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM. Stay tuned for an announcement of the musical entertainment, which will create an enjoyable atmosphere for all attendees.

In addition to the culinary and musical delights, guests can indulge in a complimentary wine-tasting experience provided by Briceland Vineyards from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

Here’s how it works:

All local Southern Humboldt fire departments, rescue organizations, community members, and extended fire departments outside of Southern Humboldt are invited to participate.

Each Southern Humboldt Fire Department in attendance can enter their department/organization’s name into a hat. The winning name drawn at the end of the evening will receive the proceeds.

Tickets cost $60 per person or $100 per couple. The winning pot will be topped up with all profits over and above the actual cost of each dinner ticket.

Various raffles will be held during the event, with 100% of the proceeds going into the pot for the winner.

Exclusive hot ticket items will be announced during the evening. Attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes, and all proceeds will go to the winning pot.

Rules:

Participants must be a Southern Humboldt Fire Department/Rescue Team to enter.

Qualifying departments/Rescue Teams must have a representative present at the event.

Winners must be present to claim their prize.

The event’s dress code is semi-formal, ensuring an elegant atmosphere for all attendees.

Join us for an evening of community camaraderie and support for those who tirelessly serve our Southern Humboldt community. Seating may be limited, so purchase your tickets today!

For more information and updates on the Fireman’s Ball, please visit www.garberville.org or contact Yvonne Hendrix at Email: [email protected] | tele: (707) 923-2613