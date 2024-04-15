2024 Dementia Care Conference to Take Place on May 16

This is a press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:

The 2024 Dementia Care Conference, “Person-Centered Approaches in Dementia Care: Enhancing Quality of Life,” will be held on May 16 at the Sequoia Conference Center in Eureka.

This one-day educational workshop is an opportunity for local care professionals and providers to earn CEUs, network and learn more about local resources for those with dementia, Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related conditions. Family caregivers are also invited to attend. The conference is hosted by Humboldt Senior Resource Center’s Adult Day Health & Alzheimer’s Services, and will be the first in-person Dementia Care Conference since the pandemic.

Workshop topics and speakers will include “Behavioral Interventions – A Person-Centered Approach” presented by Dr. Samantha Day, Director of Social Services at HSRC; “Alzheimer’s Research Updates” presented by Claire Day, Chief Program Officer at Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California and Northern Nevada; “Home Safety Strategies” presented by Vanessa Souza, LCSW, Senior manager, Community Engagement at Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California and Northern Nevada; “Ethical Considerations in Dementia Care Planning” presented by Jennifer Heidmann, M.D., Medical Director at Redwood Coast PACE; and “Compassion Is the Compass: The Long Hard Road of Dementia” presented by Michael Fratkin, M.D., Palliative Medicine Specialist.

The course fee is $85 per person prior to May 1, 2024, and $100 for those registering after May 1 or onsite on the day of the event. The registration fee includes lunch. CEUs will be available for RNs, LVNs, LMFTs, LCSWs, LPCCs and LEPs. Go to humboldtdcc.org to register and for complete conference information. For questions, contact HSRC at 707-443-9747.