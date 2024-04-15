ADOT marks Work Zone Awareness Week

PHOENIX – Building and maintaining Arizona’s vast highway system isn’t an easy job, and to do it, Arizona Department of Transportation crews spend a lot of time near traffic as it rushes by.

That closeness to oncoming traffic can come with serious safety risks when motorists speed through work zones or choose to drive dangerously. That’s why during this year’s Work Zone Awareness Week, ADOT is calling on motorists to be patient and alert when driving through work zones so everyone can get home safely.

The theme of this year’s Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs April 15-19, is “Work zones are temporary. But actions behind the wheel can last forever.” Highway improvement project work is not permanent, but crashes that lead to serious injuries or fatalities can have lasting impacts. And it’s important for drivers to play their part in reducing work zone injuries and fatalities.

“All drivers can help keep themselves and workers safe by slowing down and being alert in work zones,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “Work zones are designed to keep drivers and passengers safe, while crews work to improve Arizona’s highways and, ultimately, give you a better driving experience.”

According to the Federal Highway Administration, about 80% of work zone fatalities nationwide were drivers and their passengers in 2021.

Statewide law enforcement crash reports show that since 2019 at least 59 people have been killed in work zone-related crashes along all roads in Arizona, including local streets and state highways. Arizona work zone crash statistics over the past five years include the following:

2019: 15 fatalities, 22 serious injuries

2020: 11 fatalities, 23 serious injuries

2021: 13 fatalities, 23 serious injuries

2022: 11 fatalities, 29 serious injuries

2023*: 9 fatalities, 15 serious injuries (*preliminary: all 2023 crash reports not yet analyzed)

It’s important to expect the unexpected in a work zone — lanes may be restricted, speed limits may be reduced and people may be working on or near the roads.

Remember to drive alert and pay attention to signage, workers and other vehicles moving around in the work zone. Slow down and avoid tailgating as speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes and rear-end collisions are the most common types of crashes in work zones.

Visit azdot.gov/work-zone for more information.