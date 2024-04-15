Updated News Release - St Albans - Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 24A2000468

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 24, 2024 – Time of Call: 7:30 a.m.

LOCATION: 105 Nason Street St Albans, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

OFFENSES:

3RD Degree Arson

Setting Fires

Aggravated Assault

Resisting Arrest

Assault of a Protected Professional

OFFENDER: Thomas LaPine

Age: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

Narrative:

Thomas LaPine was located on April 15, 2024, and cited to appear in Franklin Criminal Court on May 14, 2024.

UPDATED RELEASE

VICTIM: Danielle Stanley

Age: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

VICTIM: Kyle Baitz

Age: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

VICTIM: Officer Alyson Dengler

Age: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has requested an arrest warrant for Thomas LaPine, 36, of St Albans in connection with several criminal incidents that took place on the morning of January 24, 2024, in the area of Nason Street and Vivian Lane in St Albans.

On the morning of January 24, 2024, the St Albans Fire Department responded to a fire involving a recreational vehicle parked at a single family residence. While this fire event was being addressed, a home was burglarized on Vivian Lane just a short distance away. The homeowner and a neighbor, Kyle Baitz, alerted St Albans Police Officer Dengler, who was assisting with the fire scene on Nason Street, to the burglary and pointed out LaPine, who was walking through a field located between the two crimes scenes. LaPine was confronted by an officer who attempted to detain him. LaPine resisted arrest and in the process assaulted and injured the officer. Mr. Baitz was also assaulted by LaPine while he was trying to assist Officer Dengler.

LaPine was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department where he was processed, cited, and released on a citation to appear to answer to the charge of Burglary.

Anyone with information about LaPine’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Department of Public Safety, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

LaPine, Thomas - January 2024

CASE#: 24A1000525

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 24, 2024 – Time of Call: 7:28 AM

LOCATION: 105 Nason Street St Albans, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: John Stanley

Age: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 24, 2024, at approximately 7:28 AM the St Albans Town fire department was dispatched to a report of heavy black smoke coming from a recreational vehicle parked at 105 Nason Street in St Albans. Responding fire crews were able to locate and suppress the fire prior to the fire spreading to other nearby vehicles.

As part of Fire Chief Matthew Mulheron’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination. The origin of the fire was determined to be within the bathroom of the recreational vehicle. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but the fire is considered to be the result of direct human involvement.

The camper and its contents were heavily damaged by fire and smoke and is considered to be a compete loss. No one was injured during the fire or its suppression. Damage to the recreational vehicle and its contents is estimated to be in excess of $6,000.00.

Anyone with information about this fire or who may have been in the Nason Street area this morning is asked to contact the State Police at (802)524-5993.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Department of Public Safety, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

