City of Pickerington, OH Transforms Permitting and Licensing Processes with OpenGov
The system is expected to reduce manual data entry, expedite reviews, and enhance transparency, allowing the City to better serve its constituents.OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slowed down by an outdated and clunky system that hindered both staff efficiency and public interaction, the City of Pickerington, OH, sought a modern solution to overhaul its permitting and licensing operations. The City chose OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.
As a growing community near Columbus, Pickerington faced challenges with its previous system, including poor user experience and inadequate support for inter-departmental collaboration. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing addressed these issues directly with its automated workflow capabilities, user-friendly interface, and robust public portal, which simplifies submissions and interactions for residents and businesses alike. This platform was also appealing for its potential to facilitate a leap towards digital transformation within the City's administrative services.
With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Pickerington can anticipate an improvement in operational efficiency and public satisfaction. The new system is expected to reduce manual data entry, expedite review processes, and enhance transparency, allowing the City to better serve its constituents and support local economic growth. Moreover, the advanced reporting tools and dashboards will empower city officials with data-driven insights, fostering more informed decision-making and effective resource management.
The City of Pickerington joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
