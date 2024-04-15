City of Muskegon, MI, Expands Asset Management Partnership with OpenGov
The software’s preventative maintenance tracking and streamlined reporting are expected to transform the Water Filtration Plants’s operations.WAUWATOSA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Water Filtration Plant at the City of Muskegon, MI, grappling with the limitations of a manual, paper-based process and the absence of a centralized GIS mapping for its assets, was looking to modernize its asset management approach. The City chose to expand its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.
Situated on the eastern shores of Lake Michigan, Muskegon has prioritized improving the efficiency and effectiveness of its Water Filtration Plant and other critical infrastructure. The City was impressed by OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management’s capabilities for integrating asset tracking, work order management, and preventive maintenance within a single system. This platform stood out for its user-friendly interface, inventory and labor tracking features, and powerful reporting and dashboard tools, aligning with the City’s needs.
With the implementation of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Muskegon can anticipate significant advancements in how it manages and maintains its public assets. The software’s robust preventative maintenance tracking and streamlined reporting capabilities are expected to transform the Water Filtration Plants’s operations, allowing for a more proactive and data-driven approach. This strategic enhancement supports Muskegon’s commitment to improving service delivery and infrastructure resilience, ensuring a sustainable future for its community.
The City of Muskegon, MI, joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
