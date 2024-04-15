De Nora Water Technologies Elevate Water Improvements in Jackson, Mississippi
Electrochlorination technology supports safe and reliable drinking water
We believe this technology and our design efforts will help the Jackson community’s water system.”MILAN, ITALY , April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (“De Nora”), an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan, specializing in sustainable electrochemical technologies and in the emerging green hydrogen industry, has been selected to provide water treatment through its ClorTec® electrochlorination technology at the O.B. Curtis Municipal Water Treatment Plant in Jackson, Mississippi. The federal initiative led by JXN Water, Inc. to restore and reestablish water treatment operations, which includes infrastructure upgrades, has received federal and state funding, prioritizing its commitment to the ongoing water recovery effort.
— Drew Zirkle, senior project manager at HDR
De Nora will provide two ClorTec 2400-C systems, each rack comprised of four 600 PPD (pounds per day) electrolytic cells. The system will have a capacity of producing 1,090 kg of free available chlorine per day, enabling the facility to treat up to 190,000 cubic metres of clean and safe drinking water to satisfy community needs. The water treatment plant is fully operational and this project along with other projects will continue for several years.
“Time is critical when addressing water improvements,” said engineer Drew Zirkle, senior project manager at HDR. “We worked collaboratively with JXN Water and Jacobs to select De Nora. De Nora has a global footprint and strong track record in the United States. We believe this technology and our design efforts will help the Jackson community’s water system.”
Jacobs Engineering is JXN Water’s contract operator and program manager, and HDR is the design engineer of record on the O.B. Curtis WTP drinking water improvements. Construction services are being provided by Wharton-Smith. The ClorTec systems will be constructed at De Nora’s nearby Sugar Land, Texas facility.
About De Nora
Industrie De Nora is an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange, specializing in electrochemistry, a leader in sustainable technologies, and has a pivotal role in the industrial green hydrogen production chain. The Company has a portfolio of products and systems to optimize the energy efficiency of critical industrial electrochemical processes and a range of products and solutions for water treatment. Globally, Industrie De Nora is the world's largest supplier of activated electrodes (serving a broad portfolio of customers operating in the fields of chlorine and caustic soda production, components for electronics, and non-ferrous metal refining). Industrie De Nora is also among the world's leading suppliers of water filtration and disinfection technologies (for the industrial and municipal sectors) and the world's leading swimming pool disinfection components supplier. Leveraging its well-established electrochemical knowledge, proven manufacturing capability, and a supply chain established over the years, the Company has developed and qualified a portfolio of electrodes and components to produce hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, which is critical for the energy transition. In this sector, the company also holds 25.85% of thyssenkrupp nucera AG &Co. KGaA, a joint venture established with the thyssenkrupp group.
Founded in 1923, Industrie De Nora generated total revenues of around EUR 856 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of approx. EUR 171 million in 2023. The Company's growth process has developed organically through continued penetration of new markets and applications and through acquisitions in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. De Nora’s continuous innovation drives its growth, represented by its evolving intellectual property portfolio, which currently includes more than 280 patent families with more than 2,800 territorial extensions. The De Nora family controls the Group, which owns 53.3% of the Company’s share capital. Snam S.p.A. is a minority shareholder with about 21.6% of the capital.
About JXN Water
JXN Water is committed to providing safe, reliable drinking water and collecting and cleaning wastewater before it returns to our local waterways. Customers can continue to call the new JXN Water customer call center at 601-500-5200 at any time, any day, seven days a week to connect with staff who can check on their account, help them establish new service and resolve issues quickly and directly.
JXN Water is the Mississippi corporation formed for the appointed Interim Third-Party Manager to achieve the objectives of the federal stipulated orders that re-establish the utility’s operations and maintenance functions for the entire water system. For more information, visit www.JXNwater.com.
Ameerah Palacios, HDR
ameerah.palacios@hdrinc.com
Tori Andrews
Boeh Agency
+1 404-406-6607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube