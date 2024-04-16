AqueoUS Vets® Wins Stuart, FL Ion Exchange Changeout Project
Having project history with the City of Stuart and now being awarded the ion exchange changeout project serves as a testament to the quality, service, and value AqueoUS Vets provides.”REDDING, CA, US, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AqueoUS Vets® (AV®) is pleased to announce an award for the City of Stuart, FL Water Treatment Plant project. At the completion of this project, AV will help the City maintain stringent water quality standards by replacing the ion exchange (IX) media of its water filtration system, including continued removal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from the water supply. The capabilities and experience AV embodied in the proposal were evaluated alongside those from three industry competitors.
— Mirka Wilderer, President and CEO of AqueoUS Vets
Our successful partnership with the City of Stuart dates back to 2018, when AV was entrusted with expanding the city’s water treatment process. We added two new pumps, prefiltration, and two IX resin systems with a capacity of 4 million gallons of water per day (mgd). Our value proposition was evident then, as we offered the best IX water filtration systems and installation. This long-standing relationship is a testament to AV's reliability and commitment to providing the best solutions to water utilities.
With the new federal regulations for PFAS, the City of Stuart is taking a proactive approach to ensure compliance. These regulations establish legally enforceable guidelines, or maximum contaminant levels (MCLs), for six compounds. AV’s project scope includes 916 cubic feet of ion exchange media for the two previously installed 12ft AV-designed pressure vessels. This changeout project, scheduled for mid-2024, is a testament to the City of Stuart and AV’s commitment to staying ahead of regulatory changes and ensuring the highest water quality standards.
“Having project history with the City of Stuart and now being awarded the ion exchange changeout project serves as a testament to the quality, service, and value AqueoUS Vets provides,” said Mirka Wilderer, President and CEO of AqueoUS Vets. “Stuart has been at the forefront of PFAS remediation efforts among drinking water utilities, so we are honored to be selected to continue our strong relationship and dedication to the city for providing clean water for its citizens.”
Founded in 2015 and based in Jacksonville, Florida, and Redding, California, AV is a premier provider and servicer of water treatment systems that address long-standing and emerging contaminants in the US water infrastructure. The company offers a turnkey approach to manufacturing, installing, and servicing custom water treatment systems that leverage advanced design technology, ensuring long-term operational reliability and the lowest cost of ownership.
About AqueoUS Vets ®
AqueoUs Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV’s turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit AqueousVets.com.
