Successful Sale of 50,800 SF Shopping Center in Portland, TX - Esplanade at Northshore
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cravey Real Estate Services proudly announces the successful sale of Esplanade at Northshore, a premier retail development located at 1702 N Hwy 181, Portland, Texas 78374. This transaction marks a significant milestone in the area’s commercial landscape, underscoring the continued growth and vitality of the Portland community. Built in 2011, Esplanade at Northshore consists of two buildings totaling 50,800 SF on 7.73 acres. The Buyer, RMR Port Side LLC, purchased building A (37,800 SF) in December 2023 followed by building B (13,000 SF) in March 2024. Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. represented the Seller, Silverfin Esplanade LLC, in both of these transactions.
Designed to offer unparalleled retail opportunities, Esplanade at Northshore boasts attractive architecture and superb visibility along Highway 181, a major commercial thoroughfare in Portland. Its strategic location within the burgeoning commercial growth area of Portland ensures accessibility and proximity to other thriving retail and office establishments.
Nestled at the gateway to the prestigious Northshore Residential and Golf Course development, Esplanade at Northshore enjoys a prime position within the community. Surrounding merchants include industry giants such as Wal-Mart, Chili’s Bar & Grill, Marble Slab Creamery, KFC, Prosperity Bank and IBC Bank, among many others, further solidifying its status as a coveted commercial destination.
The sale of Esplanade at Northshore signals a new chapter of prosperity and growth for the Portland community, exemplifying the transformative power of strategic real estate investments. As the torchbearer of innovation and progress in commercial real estate, Cravey Real Estate Services remains dedicated to shaping vibrant and dynamic communities.
For inquiries or further information, please contact:
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Address: 5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240, Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Phone: 361-289-5168
Email: lynann@craveyrealestate.com
About Cravey Real Estate Services:
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties in the South Texas region.
Matthew Cravey
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
