15 April 2024

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the Second Ministerial Meeting of the “GCC + Central Asia” Strategic Dialogue

On April 15, 2024, in the Tashkent, the delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov took part in the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue “Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf - Central Asia” (GCC + Central Asia).

The forum was attended by the heads of foreign policy departments of the countries of Central Asia and six countries that are members of the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf - the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting participants discussed issues of strengthening mutually beneficial and comprehensive cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transport and communications, cultural, humanitarian, environmental and tourism sectors within the framework of the GCC - Central Asia format, as well as the status of the implementation of the “Joint Action Plan on Strategic Communication and cooperation for 2023-2027”.

The forum also included an exchange of views on current international and regional issues, as well as on preparations for the upcoming “GCC-Central Asia” summit, which will be held in Uzbekistan in 2025.

The delegation of Turkmenistan in its speech voiced current issues and initiatives to strengthen cooperation between the countries participating in the strategic dialogue in the transport, communications, energy, trade, economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Following the results of the second meeting in Tashkent, a Joint Statement was adopted by the heads of foreign affairs agencies of the countries of Central Asia and the Arab States of the Gulf.