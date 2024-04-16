Old Trapper Announces Participation in 2024 Sweets & Snacks Show

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Leader in Beef Jerky Market Cites Brand Loyalty as Instrumental in Increases in Store Purchases

At Old Trapper, we believe in more than just selling jerky. We're building a community of loyal fans who appreciate quality and flavor above all else” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper Beef Jerky, a leading name in the snack industry, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Sweets and Snacks Show in May 2024. Attendees of the Sweets & Snacks show held in Indianapolis at the Indiana Convention Center from May 14-16 are invited to come by Booth 20850 to meet with company representatives.

The Sweets and Snacks Show, one of the largest trade events in the snack industry, brings together industry professionals, retailers, and manufacturers to showcase the latest trends and innovations in confectionery, snacks, and specialty foods. As an exhibitor at the event, Old Trapper Beef Jerky will showcase its wide range of jerky and meat sticks in a variety of flavors and packaging formats.

In recent years, Old Trapper has experienced remarkable growth, driven largely by its commitment to quality, flavor, and tradition. This dedication has positioned its beef jerky as the top-selling SKU in the category and cultivated a loyal customer base that continues to expand.

"At Old Trapper, we believe in more than just selling jerky. We're building a community of loyal fans who appreciate quality and flavor above all else," said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. "It's no surprise that our Old Fashioned 10-ounce bag of jerky is the top-selling SKU nationwide. The brand loyalty we see from consumers that is reflected in consistent increases in purchases at our retail partners is a testament to our commitment to excellence. We look forward to meeting with our industry partners at this year’s Sweet & Snacks show."

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

