Sisters of the Valley Overcome Nine-Year Social Media Advertising Blockade
Is it too little, too late, though?
The irony is not lost on us that our first advertising endeavor will focus on our mushroom coffee products, rather than our CBD offerings”MERCED, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly a decade of perseverance, Sisters of the Valley, a California-based company specializing in CBD and holistic products, has finally secured the right to advertise on popular social media platforms Instagram and Facebook.
— Sister Camilla
Founded in January 2015, Sisters of the Valley has navigated numerous obstacles in its journey to promote its products. Despite facing challenges such as advertising blockades, banking restrictions, and regulatory hurdles, the company has maintained its commitment to providing high-quality, natural remedies to its customers.
"Our journey has been marked by resilience in the face of adversity," says Sister Kate, founder of Sisters of the Valley. "We weathered the storm of the pandemic, economic downturns, and regulatory obstacles without the ability to advertise."
In addition to overcoming advertising barriers, Sisters of the Valley achieved significant milestones, including licensing by the California Food and Drug Administration and accreditation by the Better Business Bureau. The company's dedication to quality and innovation has been recognized with awards for its tincture and salve products.
However, despite these accomplishments, Sisters of the Valley continues to face challenges in accessing essential services and markets. Regulatory restrictions prevent the company from selling its CBD products in dispensaries in California, limiting its ability to reach customers locally.
"The irony is not lost on us that our first advertising endeavor will focus on our mushroom coffee products, rather than our CBD offerings," remarks Sister Camilla. "Despite our efforts to diversify our product line, outdated regulations continue to hinder our ability to expand. Some countries that block CBD imports, for example, also block our mushroom coffee, just because there are CBD products in our store."
While the approval to advertise on Instagram and Facebook is a step in the right direction, the Sisters acknowledge it as a small win. "We’re not even sure there is any value in advertising on those platforms, but it surely isn’t fair that it has taken us nine years to earn the right to try.” said Sister Kate. "We remain committed to challenging outdated regulations and advocating for fair treatment of holistic businesses."
Sisters of the Valley invites supporters to follow their journey on social media and join them in advocating for change in the industry.
Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 2096266601
support@sistersofcbd.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
The Sisters' Magical Mushroom Coffee