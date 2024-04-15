Sisters of the Valley Overcome Nine-Year Social Media Advertising Blockade

The white and purple packaging of the Sisters of the Valley showing the various sizes of mushroom coffee packages.

Superfood Functional Mushroom Blend

An image of a small pile of mushroom coffee out of the packaging, with the purple individual packets laying behind the mound.

Seventeen Ingredients Combined for Mood Stabilization

Sister Becky packaging the mushroom coffee in the lab, holding a tin that is complete

A Sister Packaging the Mushroom Coffee

Is it too little, too late, though?

The irony is not lost on us that our first advertising endeavor will focus on our mushroom coffee products, rather than our CBD offerings”
— Sister Camilla
MERCED, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly a decade of perseverance, Sisters of the Valley, a California-based company specializing in CBD and holistic products, has finally secured the right to advertise on popular social media platforms Instagram and Facebook.

Founded in January 2015, Sisters of the Valley has navigated numerous obstacles in its journey to promote its products. Despite facing challenges such as advertising blockades, banking restrictions, and regulatory hurdles, the company has maintained its commitment to providing high-quality, natural remedies to its customers.

"Our journey has been marked by resilience in the face of adversity," says Sister Kate, founder of Sisters of the Valley. "We weathered the storm of the pandemic, economic downturns, and regulatory obstacles without the ability to advertise."

In addition to overcoming advertising barriers, Sisters of the Valley achieved significant milestones, including licensing by the California Food and Drug Administration and accreditation by the Better Business Bureau. The company's dedication to quality and innovation has been recognized with awards for its tincture and salve products.

However, despite these accomplishments, Sisters of the Valley continues to face challenges in accessing essential services and markets. Regulatory restrictions prevent the company from selling its CBD products in dispensaries in California, limiting its ability to reach customers locally.

"The irony is not lost on us that our first advertising endeavor will focus on our mushroom coffee products, rather than our CBD offerings," remarks Sister Camilla. "Despite our efforts to diversify our product line, outdated regulations continue to hinder our ability to expand. Some countries that block CBD imports, for example, also block our mushroom coffee, just because there are CBD products in our store."

While the approval to advertise on Instagram and Facebook is a step in the right direction, the Sisters acknowledge it as a small win. "We’re not even sure there is any value in advertising on those platforms, but it surely isn’t fair that it has taken us nine years to earn the right to try.” said Sister Kate. "We remain committed to challenging outdated regulations and advocating for fair treatment of holistic businesses."

Sisters of the Valley invites supporters to follow their journey on social media and join them in advocating for change in the industry.

Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 2096266601
support@sistersofcbd.com
The Sisters' Magical Mushroom Coffee

About

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

Hand-crafted Products by the Sisters of the Valley

