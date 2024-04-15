Mindspace Miami to Showcase at eMerge Americas

Mindspace Wynwood

Meet The Team Behind Mindspace’s New Boutique Flex Spaces in Downtown and Wynwood

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global boutique flexible workspace provider Mindspace is excited to announce its participation at eMerge Americas, the premier technology conference and expo shaping the future of tech in Miami. Mindspace will be showcasing its innovative and collaborative workplace solutions with a primetime booth at the event, which is scheduled for April 18-19, 2024 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

This comes on the heels of Mindspace’s expansion into the thriving South Florida market with two locations, in Downtown Miami and at The Gateway in Wynwood, located at 100 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132 and 2916 N. Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33127, respectively.

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts more than 20,000 attendees from 50 countries and over 4,000 unique participating organizations.

At eMerge Americas, the Mindspace team will be located at booth 323.

By participating in eMerge Americas, Mindspace aims to further establish its presence in the dynamic Miami market and showcase its commitment to supporting the local tech ecosystem. The event will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs and business professionals to experience the welcoming and collaborative culture that Mindspace embodies. Mindspace will be handing out merchandise, sales pamphlets, day passes and prizes!

Mindspace is a global provider of high-end flexible workspace, designed to serve the growing needs of the world’s leading small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and operates in more than 45 locations comprising over 20 cities and 7 countries across Europe and the U.S. With a proven track record of fitting Fortune 500 companies with fully serviced, all-inclusive, and bespoke working environments, Mindspace provides a vast selection of tailorable space via large dedicated workspaces, team suites, and private offices. With a focus on design and hospitality, Mindspace caters to a premium environment for individuals and companies to thrive in. Its latest Miami locations, which are situated in the heart of the city, offer state-of-the-art amenities and a vibrant community to enhance productivity and collaboration.

“We are thrilled to be part of eMerge Americas and showcase our coworking concept to the tech community in Miami, " said Gianni Piccoletti, Mindspace Miami City Lead. “We believe our unparalleled workplace experience combined with the vibrant community of entrepreneurs and innovators will complement the thriving tech scene in Miami.”

Visitors at the conference can visit Mindspace’s booth to learn more about their coworking offerings and experience firsthand the welcoming and inspiring atmosphere that sets Mindspace apart from its competitors. Mindspace Miami representatives will be available to answer any questions and provide insights into the benefits of joining the Mindspace community.

About Mindspace

