Taxfyle Appears on The 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for The Second Year In a Row!

Richard Lavina, Taxfyle Co-Founder and CEO

Attributes 612% Revenue Growth to the launch of its latest bookkeeping and consultation verticals

We are incredibly proud to be included on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the second year in a row.” — Richard Lavina, Taxfyle Co-Founder and CEO

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATE, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taxfyle today announced it ranked #235 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Taxfyle grew 612% during this period.

Taxfyle’s chief executive officer, Richard Lavina, credits the strength of its team, quality of its professional network and their work, and the growing shortage of qualified accountants in the US, with the company’s revenue growth. He also believes that the launch of its newest verticals, Taxfyle Bookkeeping and Taxfyle Consultations will lead to strong, continued revenue growth. With these additions, Taxfyle is working diligently to expand its product offerings for the needs of small businesses and taxpayers. He said, "We are incredibly proud to be included on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the second year in a row. This achievement is a reflection of the unwavering dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the strong partnerships we have built with our clients. We will continue to strive for excellence and drive innovation in the accounting sector."

“Each year I look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to progressing our society and the world, especially during difficult times,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, I’m encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”

“As a growing company, it’s always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Over the nearly 30 years we’ve been compiling the Technology Fast 500 we’ve seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor.”

Taxfyle previously ranked #381 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2022.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Taxfyle

Taxfyle is shaping the future of work by retooling the world’s multibillion-dollar professional services industry, changing how services are delivered and who they are performed. Founded in 2015, Taxfyle transformed professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform. Today, the company leverages the same industry expertise and technical ingenuity behind its consumer offering to alleviate challenging issues of an outdated sector. Taxfyle is committed to rebooting accounting and professional services for a modern era through three verticals that serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise-level clientele. With the addition of Taxfyle Bookkeeping, small businesses can now stay on top of their financial position in a more granular way. Taxfyle Consulting allows taxpayers to navigate their taxes with a licensed Pro at their side. Taxfyle ranked in the Inc. 5000 list for three years and ranked on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 two years in a row. For more information, visit our website: taxfyle.com.