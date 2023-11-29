TAXFYLE TO ATTEND DIGITAL CPA 2023

The Taxfyle team is a proud sponsor of Digital CPA

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taxfyle, the internet’s accounting workforce, has announced its participation in the upcoming Digital CPA Conference. The team that leads the firm services division, has secured a prime booth at the accounting industry’s premier event from December 3-6 at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. For over a decade, the Digital CPA conference has been the premier event for forward-thinking accounting professionals who are ready to shape the future of the profession, especially in client advisory services (CAS).

As a key player in the accounting industry, Taxfyle recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements. By attending the Digital CPA Conference, Taxfyle aims to strengthen relationships and gain insights into the latest trends, strategies, and tools that can enhance their service offerings and meet the evolving needs of their clients.

The Digital CPA Conference brings together industry leaders, technology experts, and accounting professionals to discuss the digital transformation of the accounting profession. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend informative sessions, participate in interactive workshops, and network with like-minded individuals who share a passion for leveraging technology to drive innovation in the financial services sector.

Taxfyle’s team will be located at the ARIA Resort & Casino’s Conference Center, where attendees can learn more about all the services and solutions that Taxfyle provides to its clients. This will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to interact with Taxfyle’s team of experts, ask questions, and explore potential partnership opportunities.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Digital CPA Conference this year,” said Richard Lavina, CEO and Co-Founder of Taxfyle. “As the accounting industry continues to evolve, it’s essential for Taxfyle to be at the forefront of technological advancements, which we have done with our latest verticals, including Taxfyle AI. This conference provides the perfect platform for us to learn, share insights, and collaborate with other industry professionals."

About Taxfyle

Taxfyle is shaping the future of work by retooling the world’s multibillion-dollar professional services industry, changing how services are delivered and who they are performed by. Founded in 2015, Taxfyle transformed professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform. Today, the company leverages the same industry expertise and technical ingenuity behind its consumer offering to alleviate challenging issues of an outdated sector. Taxfyle is committed to rebooting accounting and professional services for a modern era through three verticals that serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise-level clientele. With the addition of Taxfyle Bookkeeping, small businesses can now stay on top of their financial position in a more granular way. Taxfyle Consulting allows tax filers to navigate their taxes with a Pro at their side. Taxfyle ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for three years and ranked on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 two years in a row. For more information, visit our website: taxfyle.com.