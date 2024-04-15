Auditor Arrests Woman Accused of Fraudulently Receiving Unemployment Benefits

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Sharccara McNair for submitting fraudulent certifications to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). She was issued a demand letter upon her arrest for $31,763.85.



McNair is self-employed and a co-owner of Excellent Tax Pros in Hattiesburg. She allegedly submitted fraudulent certifications to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) so she could receive unemployment benefits while employed as a tax preparer.

“Thank you to the staff of the Department of Employment Security for alerting us to this scheme and to the investigators and prosecutors holding McNair accountable,” said State Auditor Shad White.

If convicted, McNair faces up to 18 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.