SCDSS Recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Child Abuse Prevention Month, held annually in April, is the opportunity for organizations, governmental agencies, businesses, communities, faith-based groups, and individuals to raise awareness about the importance of preventing child abuse and neglect.

The kick-off for Child Abuse Prevention Month took place on March 21st in West Columbia. There, Michael Leach, DSS State Director, was joined by other agency representatives to discuss the importance of working together to help strengthen families. Other speakers included Amanda Whittle with the South Carolina Department of Children's Advocacy, Bett Williams, Abby Wilson, and Joan Hoffman with Children's Trust of South Carolina, and Rev. Myron Wilkins with Thornwell.

“While Child Abuse Prevention Month is just one month, our work is year-round to protect children,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “Parents must have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children. It is within our power to help promote the social, economic, and emotional well-being of children and youth to prevent child maltreatment within families and communities. Prevention happens in partnership. It takes community-based organizations to help families achieve stability and be healthy and whole. Our agency strives to be a strong partner because we want to create a system of robust community-based interventions and services available for all families.”

The chances of abuse and neglect decrease when children live in families and communities that can meet their physical and emotional needs. South Carolina ranks 41st in the country for child well-being, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book.

Every child in America deserves to grow up safe while feeling supported and surrounded by love. The most visible symbol of Child Abuse Prevention Month is the pinwheel. It represents healthy, happy children. You may find pinwheels planted at offices around the state, on promotional material, and on lapels.

To make a report of neglect or abuse of a child in South Carolina, please call 1-888-CARE4US or visit dss.sc.gov to submit non-emergency reports through the online portal.

Please be sure to follow DSS’ social media for more on CAP Month throughout April. Around 150 organizations and agencies statewide take part.

