Attorney General Jackley Confirms DCI, Custer County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that took place Friday, April 12, in Custer County.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office Friday night responded to a report of a homicide at 9:47 p.m. at a home west of Custer on U.S. Highway 16. Officers found a deceased adult male. An adult female, who also was assaulted in the incident, had driven herself to the local hospital.

DCI identified a male suspect who had fled the scene. The suspect was eventually stopped after a pursuit in Larimer County, Colorado. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Attorney General Jackley said DCI and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the homicide. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the Wyoming/Colorado incident in cooperation with local agencies and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity at a later time.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office release can be found here: https://www.larimer.gov/spotlights/2024/04/13/multi-state-pursuit-homicide-suspect

-30-