Institute of Risk Management (IRM) Releases Global Student Rankings
IRM Releases Global Student Rankings for the International Certificates in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), and Financial Services Risk ManagementLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students who have passed both papers of their assessments are now entitled to use the globally recognised IRMCert designation (Certificate Member) - employers actively seek these out when recruiting for risk management positions.
Stephen Sidebottom, Chair of the IRM said:
“Congratulations to all the IRM students who recently passed their assessments, with special recognition to those who attained distinctions or merits. Your dedication, perseverance, and commitment are truly commendable and have led to remarkable achievements.
The evolving complexity and unpredictability within the global business landscape emphasises the significance of identifying and proactively managing risks – both the threats and opportunities.
Consequently, the demand for IRM qualified Risk Managers is continuing to grow across all industries worldwide. Embarking on a career in risk promises both challenges and rewards, along with abundant opportunities for professional growth and advancement. ERM remains relevant to the success of global business and benefits society across the globe.
As our students venture into their future careers, we extend our heartfelt wishes for continued success.”
The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) accredited International Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM)
Overall global student (by average pass mark for both Module 1: Principles of Risk and Risk Management and Module 2: Practices of Risk Management):
Sophie McDermott, IRMCert, Insurance and Claims Adviser, National Grid, UK.
She said:
“I found the IRM’s International Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management very engaging and particularly enjoyed the mixture of learning resources provided including textbooks, online articles, case studies and YouTube videos which made it easier to absorb and understand the content.
The assignments encouraged me to apply the learning to real life scenarios and widened my understanding of risk management outside of insurable risk, which is where my experience has been predominantly focused. I would recommend the qualification to all Risk Managers looking for a great grounding in risk management principles and practises to support their organisations through the evolving risk landscape.”
Top ten placed overall global students:
Sophie McDermott, Insurance and Claims Adviser, National Grid, UK.
Mrs Abi Pinnegar, Senior Risk Manager, Imperial Brands
Thomas Dirs, Risk Consultant, i-confidential
Katie Lowther, Enterprise Risk Manager, Virgin Media O2.
Isra Mehmood, Senior Internal Auditor, Mazars.
Kasia Ochman-Bates, Associate Risk Manager, PricewaterhouseCoopers
Maria Mourin, Public Bodies Head of Governance and Risk, Department for Culture Media and Sport.
Thomas Moss, Risk Management Lead, Rolls-Royce Submarines Limited.
Andrew Smith, Internal Audit Manager, Network Rail.
Chris Shilton, Corporate Planning Manager, Nexus Tyne and Wear Passenger Executive.
Top ten global ERM students by region:
UK (excluding Europe): Sophie McDermott, Insurance and Claims Adviser, National Grid, UK.
Europe: Michael Keegan, ERM and ESG Risk Manager, Ahold Delhaize, Greece.
Middle East (Saudi Arabia): Maha Alibrahim, Risk Management and Business Continuity. Specialist, Ministry of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Africa (Kenya): Hellen Okanga, Acting Manager Risk & Compliance, Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited.
India: Abey Abraham, Regional Risk and Compliance Advisor, World Vision International.
North Americas & Caribbean (Jamaica): Latoya Josephs, Senior Manager (Acting) – Risk Management and Compliance, HEART/NSTA Trust, Jamaica.
North Americas & Caribbean (Trinidad & Tobago): Ms Nirvana Gabriel, Manager Corporate Planning, Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority.
Middle East (United Arab Emirates): Natalia Chueva, Risk Manager, Litasco Middle East.
South Africa: Elzbieta Sawicka-Bird, Risk Engineer.
Europe (Poland): Tomasz Misiolek, Corporate Risk Manager, Euroclear SA.
Results for the International Certificate in Financial Services can be found in the full story.
Enrolments for the December cohort are open now.
Visit the IRM website
Victoria Robinson
Institute of Risk Management
victoria.robinson@theirm.org
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
What is Enterprise Risk Management