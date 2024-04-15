New Focus Travel Partnership Board Appointment for Clare Collins
CT Business Travel Agency
Clare Collins joins Focus Travel Partnership Board, boosting UK business travel leadership.
The Focus Board of Directors are delighted to have appointed Clare Collins, who brings over 20 years of Business Travel leadership”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus Travel Partnership has added Clare Collins, Managing Director & Co-owner of CT Business Travel, to its Board of Directors, a major step for the UK business travel market. This honours Clare's industry leadership and CT Business Travel's strong reputation within the corporate travel industry.
— Bob Shumacher
Focus Travel Partnership is the UK's leading consortium for independent and SME business travel, with 53 TMC Partners and a revenue of over £1 billion. The consortium's scale and purchasing power allow it to negotiate the best prices from suppliers across industries, defining industry standards.
Clare Collins commented on her appointment: "I am incredibly proud to be joining the Focus Travel Partnership Board of Directors. This achievement aligns with my leadership goals and my commitment to sharing my experience to drive growth, innovation, and service excellence within our sector. I look forward to representing the next generation and working closely with like-minded industry experts to guide the strategic direction of Focus, exploring innovative solutions to propel the business travel landscape forwards".
CT Business Travel looks forward to sharing more updates and insights about Clare's experiences as she assumes her role on the Focus Board of Directors.
About CT Business Travel:
CT Business Travel is a renowned UK business travel management company offering unique solutions. CT Business Travel provides unmatched travel experiences through innovation, service, and client satisfaction.
About Focus Travel Partnership:
Focus Travel Partnership is the UK's premier independent and SME business travel consortium. It uses its power to negotiate favourable terms for its members and create industry standards.
Nick Lima
Rank Fresh
