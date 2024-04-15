Ukraine Support Task Force assists GasNet in delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The Ukraine Support Task Force (USTF) is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the third technological humanitarian aid from GasNet, the Czech Republic’s largest gas distributor. This delivery marks another milestone in the ongoing efforts to support Ukraine's energy sector in its recovery from the devastating impacts of the war.

The twenty tonnes of specialised gas equipment have already been delivered to 11 distribution system operators in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhya Oblasts. “This will contribute to the repair and restoration of energy supplies to Ukrainian consumers. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine extends its sincere gratitude to GasNet for the humanitarian aid it has provided to Ukraine,“ said Svitlana Grynchuk, Deputy Minister of The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Established in early March 2022, USTF supports Ukraine by assisting the door-to-door delivery of specialized energy equipment, fuels and materials needed to repair infrastructure damaged during the war. So far it has facilitated 140 in-kind donations and channeled over 5,400 tons of energy-related equipment from 100 donors across 24 countries to Ukraine. The Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) of DG ECHO in coordination with the Civil Protection Authorities of the Member States under the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) coordinates the delivery of assistance. “This has been the third time we have assisted GasNet with a donation to support Ukraine’s gas sector. We are grateful for the efficient working partnership with our colleagues in GasNet and we stand ready to channel additional, badly needed, equipment following the largest attacks so far on Ukrainian energy infrastructure,” stated Ádám Balogh, Head of the Ukraine Support Task Force Unit of the Energy Community Secretariat.

In the first shipment in 2023, GasNet donated seven vehicles and specialised gas equipment from its inventory. Further assistance followed during that year. In addition, GasNet and its employees provided over CZK 2.5 million of financial support to the people of Ukraine in 2022 through the humanitarian organisation People in Need. GasNet employees also helped to commission a refugee hostel in Prague.

"We want to help the people of Ukraine in these difficult times. That’s why, as gas workers, we have decided to provide further technological aid to our Ukrainian colleagues. Our aid will help them repair Ukraine’s damaged energy infrastructure. We are gas workers helping gas workers," says Petr Koutný, GasNet's Network Operations Director.

