BUSINESS AVIATION INDUSTRY LEADER JOINS JET ACCESS TO EXPAND AIRCRAFT MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jet Access, a national full-service aviation management company, is pleased to announce the addition of David Richter as Executive Vice President of Managed Aircraft Sales. As EVP of Managed Aircraft Sales, Richter will focus on expanding the Jet Access fleet of Part 91 and 135 managed aircraft and building long-term relationships to advance managed aircraft, aircraft syndication (Wing Share), and charter sales transactions.
A 20-year aviation industry veteran, Richter spent the past 10 years in management leadership roles with Wheels Up and Executive Jet Management (EJM), adding more than 95 aircraft to the companies’ fleets. Based in Boston, Mass., Richter serves as the President of the Massachusetts Business Aviation Association.
“As a proven business aviation industry leader, David will be instrumental in the growth and success of Jet Access’ managed aircraft program,” said Quinn Ricker, CEO, Jet Access. “His focus on nurturing relationships, delivering exceptional customer service, and standing by his word to his clients is directly in line with our core values. We’re excited to welcome David to the Jet Access family.”
“I’m delighted to join such a unique, employee-centric, and rapidly growing aviation organization,” said Richter. “Jet Access is a hidden gem in the aviation community. I was familiar with Jet Access as a private jet charter operator. However, after meeting with Quinn and the team, I was amazed to see the size and breadth of the company which encompasses the key aspects of business aviation. I’m looking forward to making an impact and contributing to the growth. This company is really poised to take off!”
To learn more about Jet Access, visit flyjetaccess.com.
ABOUT JET ACCESS
Jet Access is the first vertically integrated and fully transparent full-service aviation management company in the industry. Built on decades of aircraft industry leadership and expertise, Jet Access is committed to making private jet travel safe, cost-effective, uncomplicated, and comfortable. The Jet Access ecosystem includes charter, management, maintenance, aircraft brokerage, FBO, and flight training. Jet Access has operations in Indianapolis, Greenfield, Zionsville, Frankfort, Columbus, and Shelbyville, Indiana; West Palm Beach, Florida; Quincy, Illinois; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; and Dallas, Texas.
Corrie Bennett, Vice President, Marketing
