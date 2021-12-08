Jet Access Receives FAA Formal Recognition of Safety Management System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jet Access announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) accepted its fully functional Safety Management System (SMS) as being in "Active Conformance" with the FAA's Part 5 Voluntary Safety Management System Program. The certification ranks Jet Access among the nation's leaders in business aviation safety and risk mitigation.
Acceptance into the SMS program requires a rigorous validation and credentialing process conducted by the Certificate Management Team and FAA AFS-900 officials. "Active Conformance" certification is the highest status an SMS participant can achieve. FAA personnel from the Rochester Flight Standards District Office delivered written notification of this achievement to Jet Access.
The FAA Part 5 SMS Program provides aviation organizations with systematic procedures, practices and policies to manage safety risk. Jet Access has progressed through the program's three levels: Active Applicant, Active Participant and now Active Conformant. Jet Access' "Active Conformance" status establishes a safety designation in the nation’s top 2.5 percent of more than 1,600 charter-certificated operators.
About the achievement, Maria Kelly, Jet Access’ Director of Safety, said, “This certification is a monumental achievement only made possible by our dedicated team—and our commitment to the highest standards of safety, legality and providing great customer service. We are committed to continuous improvement and ensuring Jet Access continues to maintain a comprehensive and robust Safety Management System."
**SMS is a management system with a formal structure for managing risk and is a fundamental business practice within the aviation industry. The FAA SMS Voluntary Program is built upon the requirements contained in 14 CFR Part 5 Aviation Safety Management System Requirements and FAA Order VS 8000.367 and the SMS framework specified by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), ICAO Annex 6 and the ICAO Safety Management Manual.
About Jet Access
Jet Access is the first vertically integrated and fully transparent full-service aviation management company in the industry. Built on decades of aircraft industry leadership and expertise, Jet Access is committed to making private jet travel safe, cost-effective, uncomplicated and comfortable. Jet Access has operations in Indianapolis, Columbus, and Shelbyville, Indiana; West Palm Beach, Florida; Mattoon and Quincy, Illinois; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; and Dallas, Texas.
3867 North Aviation Way
Greenfield, IN 46140
flyjetaccess.com
Jason P. Klemme, Chief Operating Officer
Jet Access
JKlemme@FlyJetAccess.com
