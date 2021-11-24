Two Indiana-Based Aviation Companies Merge to Create National Private Aviation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Two central Indiana-based aviation companies with nationwide scope and influence announced their merger. Jet Access and the Eagle Creek Aviation family of companies are joining forces to leverage their unique positions within the industry to create a national entity and brand capable of providing a full spectrum of private aviation needs.
The integrated company will employ over 380, including over 110 professional pilots and 75 aircraft technicians, with the majority based at the company’s headquarters in greater Indianapolis. The company will also oversee 10 fixed-based operators (FBOs) and run 11 flight schools across the country. With more than 50 planes in its fleet, the company will be the 12th largest Part-135 private jet operator in the United States and the only wholly integrated, full-service private aviation enterprise to offer all the following services:
- Private aircraft charter
- Wing Share joint aircraft ownership
- FBO
- Airport management
- Aircraft sales and acquisitions
- Aircraft management
- Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul
- Aircraft rental
- Avionics sales, installation, and repair
- Corporate hangars
- Flight training
“We have strategically designed an integrated vertical business model,” said Jet Access President and CEO Quinn Ricker. “This will create unparalleled value for our customers, offering turn-key private jet travel and services significantly below the cost of our competitors—all on a national scale.”
Ricker continued, “The combination of our two companies, and more importantly the incredibly talented people that make them great, will create enormous opportunity within the marketplace to innovate, create jobs and bring value to our current and future customers, all while making Indianapolis a national private aviation hub.”
Matt Hagans, Eagle Creek Aviation Founder and CEO, added, “We believe when we combine Eagle Creek’s decades-long technical expertise and reputation in the industry with the innovation and growth orientation of Jet Access, we will unleash the potential to become the country’s preeminent provider of the full scope of aviation services.”
ABOUT JET ACCESS
Jet Access is the first vertically integrated and fully transparent full-service aviation management company in the industry. Built on decades of aircraft industry leadership and expertise, Jet Access is committed to making private jet travel safe, cost-effective, uncomplicated and comfortable. Jet Access has operations in Indianapolis, Columbus, and Shelbyville, Indiana; West Palm Beach, Florida; Mattoon and Quincy, Illinois; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; and Dallas, Texas.
Jet Access
3867 North Aviation Way
Greenfield, IN 46140
www.flyjetaccess.com
ABOUT THE EAGLE CREEK FAMILY OF COMPANIES
Founded in 1982, Eagle Creek Aviation Services has grown from a small but dedicated team of aviation
professionals to a nationwide family of aviation companies, covering the entire spectrum of aviation
services. From their FBO facility at Eagle Creek Airport, the company offers aircraft sales and
acquisitions, maintenance and repairs and complete avionics and parts support. Eagle Creek Aviation
also operates First Wing Jet Center in Zionsville, Ind., which operates the FBOs at the Indianapolis Executive Airport (TYQ) and Frankfort/Clinton County Airport (FKR) along with First Wing Charter and
Management, a Part-135 charter operator.
Eagle Creek Aviation Services
4101 Dandy Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46254
www.eagle-creek.com • www.firstwing.com
Contacts:
Corrie Bennet, Director of Marketing
Eagle Creek / First Wing
cbennett@firstwing.com
Jason P. Klemme, Chief Operating Officer
